Clough Capital Partners LP Raised By $8.79 Million Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding; Shorts at Silicom Ltd – Ordinary Shares (SILC) Raised By 14.95%

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF) stake by 40,300 shares to 574,800 valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) stake by 27,600 shares and now owns 1.61 million shares. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $368 highest and $316 lowest target. $352’s average target is 40.17% above currents $251.12 stock price. Anthem Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform” rating.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $240.92 million. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. It has a 12.41 P/E ratio. The firm also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment.

