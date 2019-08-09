Clough Capital Partners LP Position in Anthem (ANTM) Upped by $8.79 Million as Valuation Rose; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holder Bartlett & Co Cut Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 6,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 191,788 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.89 million, down from 198,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $163.81. About 86,991 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 13/04/2018 – TRONC LARGEST HOLDER MERRICK SELLING ENTIRE STAKE TO MCCORMICK

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 86.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 30,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 66,458 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07 million, up from 35,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $288.04. About 123,172 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $179.72 million for 31.50 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 137 shares. 4,470 are owned by Daiwa Securities Grp. 54,209 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Whittier stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Synovus Finance holds 7,423 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 12,302 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 18,656 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 17,491 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe), United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,481 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 13,588 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 181 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Prelude Cap owns 167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stevens Ltd Partnership holds 118,765 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 8,363 shares to 177,912 shares, valued at $27.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 33,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 93,700 shares to 173,730 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,880 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB).