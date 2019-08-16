Clough Capital Partners LP Maintains Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS); Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Boosted Kb Financial Group (KB) Position by $510,526 as Market Valuation Declined

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 971.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 164,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 181,400 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, up from 16,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 7.69M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Compensation Expenses $4.91B; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH UNDERPERFORM RATING – THEFLY.COM; 22/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY 1Q EPS $1.45, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.25; 24/04/2018 – Volaris Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 30/04/2018 – Biotech ETFs Fall After Morgan Stanley Comment On Celgene — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley said it ended the uncertainty on its leadership but added that there remained “ambivalence” on the shape and direction of its investment bank; 26/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY RECOMMENDS LONG RUSSIA-47, UKRAINE-26 BONDS; 12/04/2018 – Morgan Leads Day One of FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by General Tire

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 214,462 shares traded or 58.66% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley launches sustainable investing analytics app – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley steps away from WeWork deal – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley hires Forbes from UBS as vice chairman – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, Dish, T-Mobile, Sprint, Morgan Stanley, Francisco Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust owns 3,667 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,628 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Diamond Hill Mgmt holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 5.55 million shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 7,669 shares. First Interstate Bancorp accumulated 9,311 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cim Mangement holds 17,359 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Markets Inc has invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Rothschild And Co Asset Us has 0.28% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 627,117 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Benjamin F Edwards Company accumulated 9,652 shares. Appleton Prns Ma invested 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Btim holds 5,083 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Lifeplan Group reported 141 shares.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 23,400 shares to 896,600 shares, valued at $30.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Glbl Eqty Div & Prem Op (IGD) by 98,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,558 shares, and cut its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 874 shares to 28,211 shares, valued at $33.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 40,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

More notable recent KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Should You Buy KB Home Stock After Earnings? – Investorplace.com” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KB Home declares $0.09 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.