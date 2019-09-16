Clough Capital Partners LP Maintains Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Facebook (FB) Shareholder Arbor Investment Advisors Upped Stake

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 45.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 131,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 418,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.00 million, up from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 9.40M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 124.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 1,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $186.09. About 5.76 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took personal personal responsibility for letting malicious parties have access to user data; 29/03/2018 – Facebook was informed privacy breach app might sell user data; 25/04/2018 – EMarketer Analyst: Hard to Find Much Negative in Facebook’s 1Q (Video); 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHARING FRIENDS’ DATA IN COMPLIANCE WITH FTC; 08/05/2018 – Matt Powell: Sources say Adidas has paused its video ads on Facebook while it reviews their efficacy; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Nearly 6% Drop Puts It On Pace For Worst Daily Decline In About 2 Years — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – MarketingLand: Exclusive: Facebook will no longer show audience reach estimates for Custom Audiences after vulnerability; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Lawmaker Is Unconvinced About Smartphone Snooping; 02/05/2018 – FB INVESTING IN TECHNOLOGY TO BOOST ACCURACY ACROSS LANGUAGES; 22/03/2018 – MOZILLA SAYS PRESSING ‘PAUSE’ ON FACEBOOK ADVERTISING

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57 million and $319.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf by 7,835 shares to 427,466 shares, valued at $49.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, LULU – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “France calls for EU rules on cryptos – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains – Live Trading News” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Date With Facebook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock is a Great Safe-Haven Buy Amid Market Uncertainty – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: DXC,NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

