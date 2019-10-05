Clough Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Position in Ares Cap (ARCC) by $3.41 Million; Arrowpoint Asset Management Increases Position in Woodward (WWD)

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 200,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13M, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 920,383 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 51,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 913,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.37 million, up from 861,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $106.56. About 120,369 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward Previously Announced It Would Move Duarte, Calif.-Based Operations to Fort Collins, Colo; 10/04/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Announces Its Participation in SelectUSA to Facilitate Immigration and Job Growth; 24/04/2018 – Terry Woodward to lead Healthcare Private Equity Association (HCPEA); 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.60 AND $3.80; 22/03/2018 – SMART: Old Woodward Birmingham Detours; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 Sales $2.2B; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc; 12/03/2018 Paul Woodward Joins Balluun’s Advisory Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthquest has invested 0.13% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 782,984 shares. Blackrock invested in 5.32 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Swiss Bancorporation holds 104,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested 0.03% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Verition Fund Ltd Liability accumulated 9,016 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 4,935 are held by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 144,016 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Co reported 14,163 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,238 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd owns 49,274 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company owns 74,011 shares.

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Woodward, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:WWD) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Woodward Schedules Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Woodward (WWD) Tops Q3 EPS by 14c, Revenues Beat; FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus, FY19 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Woodward (WWD) Ahead of Earnings? – Zacks.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 95,000 shares to 109,330 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.56M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seabridge Invest has 0.75% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 58,000 shares. Moreover, Sunbelt Secs has 0.54% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.16 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cls Invests Ltd reported 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). D E Shaw And Inc invested in 5.55 million shares. Moreover, Sfmg Lc has 0.54% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Citigroup holds 0.01% or 843,377 shares in its portfolio. 106,244 were accumulated by Aperio Group Incorporated Lc. Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 464 shares. Raymond James & Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 504,677 shares. 2.87M are held by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Hudock Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 4,900 shares.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $239,023 activity. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640. ROLL PENELOPE F also bought $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blue-Chip BDC Yield 9.1%, ‘Special Dividends’ And Insiders Buying: Ares Capital – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is Ares Capital (ARCC) Up 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ares Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering of $650.0 Million 4.200% Unsecured Notes Due 2024 – Business Wire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.