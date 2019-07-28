Clough Capital Partners LP Increased Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $2.72 Million; Southernsun Asset Management Position in Stepan Co (SCL) Lifted as Stock Value Declined

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 7,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31M, up from 32,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33M shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 15/03/2018 – Spotify touts growth over profits in listing pitch to retail investors; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC PLEDGES C$2.2 BILLION TO LOWER SMALL BUSINESS TAXES OVER FIVE YEARS; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO HAS CHANGED INDUSTRY IN “PROFOUND WAY” AND IN DOING SO HAS GIVEN ITSELF SIGNIFICANT LEAD; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 5,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,667 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, up from 171,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 83,633 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 28.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 28,973 shares to 4.43M shares, valued at $79.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 40,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,955 shares, and cut its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $175,793 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth holds 153 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Lc has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). 20,010 were reported by Comerica Natl Bank. Panagora Asset accumulated 243,398 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 5,376 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 1% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0.04% or 1.10 million shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 5,796 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research invested in 9,898 shares or 0% of the stock. Smith Asset LP holds 0.01% or 4,070 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 85 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 9,993 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 4,867 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 103,885 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Howe & Rusling Inc accumulated 0.02% or 1,259 shares.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 27,781 shares to 12,459 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,000 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0.22% or 2,176 shares. American National Registered Inv Advisor stated it has 0.75% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hilton Mngmt Limited Liability has 1,065 shares. Gm Advisory Group Inc holds 0.43% or 3,653 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd reported 240 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 44,400 shares or 0.2% of the stock. First Citizens Financial Bank And Tru Co holds 9,770 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Stifel reported 173,001 shares stake. Moreover, Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 85 shares. Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Corp Delaware invested 0.18% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Farmers And Merchants reported 321 shares stake. 14,782 are held by Shelton Cap Management. Allsquare Wealth Lc has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 61,100 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Private Advsr Inc has 3,500 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.