Clough Capital Partners LP Increased Its Service Intl (SCI) Stake; Tortoise Capital Advisors Trimmed Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Stake

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) stake by 33.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 17,982 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 36,138 shares with $2.16 million value, down from 54,120 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp. now has $31.85B valuation. The stock increased 4.44% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.38. About 2.35 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 07/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AFTER MPC MEETING; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT

Clough Capital Partners LP increased Service Corp Intl (SCI) stake by 155.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP acquired 154,300 shares as Service Corp Intl (SCI)’s stock rose 11.56%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 253,568 shares with $10.18 million value, up from 99,268 last quarter. Service Corp Intl now has $8.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 165,611 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”)

Among 2 analysts covering Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Service Corp International has $5400 highest and $49 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is 9.83% above currents $46.89 stock price. Service Corp International had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31.

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF) stake by 40,300 shares to 574,800 valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) stake by 99,507 shares and now owns 15,446 shares. Beigene Ltd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc accumulated 339,524 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 5,512 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 20,104 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 90,092 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 16,800 shares. 22,650 are owned by Duncker Streett And. Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc reported 7 shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 14,093 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 5,376 shares. 76,557 are held by Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 426,612 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 232,421 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 26,267 shares. Cetera Advisor reported 5,180 shares. Voya Inv Management Llc reported 348,643 shares stake.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) stake by 493,511 shares to 570,943 valued at $14.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) stake by 27,802 shares and now owns 201,682 shares. Centennial Resource Development was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 56.74% above currents $48.38 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Cowen & Co downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Friday, May 10. Cowen & Co has “Market Perform” rating and $6500 target. Wells Fargo maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MPC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Monday, March 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $85 target. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.