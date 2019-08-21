Clough Capital Partners LP Increased Its Citigroup (C) Position by $19.85 Million; Pinnacle Financial Partners Lowered Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $912,003 as Share Value Declined

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 69.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 8,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 3,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, down from 12,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 11.35% or $11.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.98. About 6.90M shares traded or 31.37% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 63.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 320,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 823,843 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.26 million, up from 503,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 1.99M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 11/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day May 11; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Book Value $71.67/Share; 20/04/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS -25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,616 are held by One Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. Asset Management One Ltd reported 1.21 million shares stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 767,661 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Llc invested in 86,333 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 1.06% or 842,366 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo owns 46,980 shares. Pitcairn Communications has 24,179 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 8,888 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt has 1.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 79,169 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,628 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Llc has 117,825 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Haverford Tru stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 55,389 shares.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,900 shares to 287,000 shares, valued at $33.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) by 99,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,446 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 518 shares to 10,187 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,853 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald.