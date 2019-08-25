Clough Capital Partners LP Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Burney Co Decreased Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Stake By $375,440

Burney Co decreased Sei Investments Co (SEIC) stake by 18.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burney Co sold 7,220 shares as Sei Investments Co (SEIC)’s stock rose 10.93%. The Burney Co holds 31,005 shares with $1.62 million value, down from 38,225 last quarter. Sei Investments Co now has $8.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 388,031 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M

Clough Capital Partners LP increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 465.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP acquired 122,730 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 149,120 shares with $27.21 million value, up from 26,390 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $428.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.91 million shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) stake by 38,500 shares to 565,800 valued at $6.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) stake by 99,507 shares and now owns 15,446 shares. Voya Glbl Eqty Div & Prem Op (IGD) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 36.30% above currents $164.54 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, May 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Macquarie Research maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $226 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Management Corp invested in 0.01% or 25,712 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Vanguard Group accumulated 13.66 million shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 6,950 shares in its portfolio. The Montana-based First Interstate National Bank has invested 0.09% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 87,657 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sei Invests accumulated 204,039 shares. Secor Cap Advsrs Lp reported 74,064 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Btim holds 0.24% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 331,538 shares. Victory Cap holds 0.01% or 71,687 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 4,600 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.03% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Andra Ap accumulated 0.16% or 105,500 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,344 shares.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 3.75% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $125.35 million for 16.68 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Burney Co increased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 731 shares to 4,257 valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) stake by 13,122 shares and now owns 142,467 shares. Ihs Markit Ltd was raised too.