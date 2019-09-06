Clough Capital Partners LP Holds Position in Citigroup (C); Glendon Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Holding as Stock Rose

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71 million, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 157,554 shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 63.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 320,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 823,843 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.26 million, up from 503,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.1. About 1.24M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 08/05/2018 – SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 27/04/2018 – Cboe, market makers targeted in VIX manipulation lawsuit; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 26/04/2018 – British takeover regulator appoints Citigroup executive as director general; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,900 shares to 287,000 shares, valued at $33.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Glbl Eqty Div & Prem Op (IGD) by 98,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,558 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63M and $404.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 142,198 shares to 699,282 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $364.96 million for 8.41 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.