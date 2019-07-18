Clough Capital Partners LP Holds Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Etrade Financial (ETFC) Share Price Rose, Northcoast Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $4.90 Million

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 69.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 12,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,319 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.99 million, up from 17,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $972.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $16.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1975.42. About 2.96 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – To Trump, It’s the `Amazon Washington Post.’ To Its Editor, That’s Baloney; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL CEO SAYS I SEE THE POTENTIAL OF WORKING WITH AMAZON; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Etrade Financial Corporation (ETFC) by 470.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 106,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,228 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 22,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Etrade Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 3.24M shares traded or 37.00% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 144,702 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. 28,169 were reported by Citizens Northern Corporation. Us Bancorp De holds 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 181,185 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Svcs Advsr has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 11,352 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 1,062 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp stated it has 200,401 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 519,691 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sei Investments Com holds 111,101 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 8,257 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma has 542,156 shares. Meridian Counsel Incorporated holds 0.2% or 7,400 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 58,757 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allianz Se (AZSEY) by 51,496 shares to 83,009 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 239,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,942 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.10 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Chersi Robert J bought $101,734. Curcio Michael John had sold 21,928 shares worth $1.04 million.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold & reported 1,203 shares. Davis has 4.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc holds 1.06% or 1,997 shares. Firsthand Cap Management accumulated 6,000 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp owns 1,223 shares. Moneta Inv Ltd stated it has 308 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,781 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hartline owns 6,042 shares for 2.81% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Architects has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bailard holds 0.53% or 4,810 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & Company holds 88,842 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 4,945 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru owns 355 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co reported 277 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,000 shares to 44,089 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 258,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 806,958 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).