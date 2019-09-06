Clough Capital Partners LP Holding in Solar Cap LTD (SLRC) Decreased by $1.16 Million; Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Lifted Its Repligen (Put) (RGEN) Position by $4.87 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Repligen Corp (Put) (RGEN) by 253.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 82,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 115,100 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 32,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Repligen Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.03. About 338,754 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (SLRC) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 57,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The hedge fund held 776,731 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.19 million, down from 834,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Solar Cap Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $862.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 57,495 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q EPS 47c; 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q-End Net Asset Value $21.87/Share; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SLRC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 1.74% more from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 1,000 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 87,323 shares. Blair William & Il reported 31,086 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 395,175 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 146,893 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of America De invested in 21,310 shares or 0% of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Lc stated it has 950,731 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. 35,000 are owned by Endowment Management L P. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 938,895 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.06 million shares. 193,919 are owned by Advsr Asset Incorporated. Clough Lp reported 776,731 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 199,130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,300 were accumulated by Shelton Cap Mgmt.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,190 shares to 46,095 shares, valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 164,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SLRC’s profit will be $18.93M for 11.39 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Solar Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.

