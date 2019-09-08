Clough Capital Partners LP Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $3.38 Million as Shares Rose; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Shareholder Ghost Tree Capital Upped Stake by $10.70 Million as Stock Declined

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 28,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 287,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.85 million, down from 315,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.82. About 541,847 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : PLANS LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALNY); 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any License to Alnylam’s GalNAc Conjugate Intellectual Property; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q NET REV. $21.9M, EST. $33.9M; 14/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW POSITIVE CLINICAL RESULTS FOR GIVOSIRAN,; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 322,100 shares to 602,200 shares, valued at $21.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 37,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 250,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tricida Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.