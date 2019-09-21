Clough Capital Partners LP Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Increased by $11.72 Million as Market Value Rose; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Nv5 Global (NVEE)

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 135.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 105,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 183,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.55 million, up from 78,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88M shares traded or 83.93% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 16/05/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 14 FROM EUR 13; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan mulls moving 200 bankers to Paris post-Brexit -Les Echos; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 13/04/2018 – JP MORGAN HELD A 5.932 PCT INDIRECT STAKE IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 6, WITH NO VOTING RIGHTS – FILING; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Cumulative Voting, Report on Investments Tied to Genocide; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 16/05/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 64.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 11,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 29,974 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, up from 18,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $72.86. About 99,767 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eos Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Catalyst Capital Advsrs Llc has 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). South Dakota Invest Council reported 1.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 228,488 shares. Eagle Asset Inc accumulated 1.37 million shares or 0.78% of the stock. Dodge And Cox reported 24.99 million shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Boyar Asset reported 65,412 shares. Fundx Limited Com holds 4,817 shares. Rockshelter Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 5.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagle Cap Lc holds 31,100 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Davis holds 64,434 shares or 4.15% of its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,343 shares. Moreover, Putnam Invs Ltd Liability has 1.97% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 1.83% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 291,627 shares.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 75,900 shares to 503,749 shares, valued at $30.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 200,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag (Call).

