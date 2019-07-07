Clough Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $1.25 Million as Stock Value Rose; Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Position Maintained by Portland Investment Counsel Inc

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 535,986 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property to take over U.S. mall operator GGP for $15.3 bln; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to Hold Conference Call & Webcast of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Friday, May 4, 2018 at 11:00 AM (ET); 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,089 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, down from 53,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 3.85 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 65,500 shares to 276,500 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,095 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

