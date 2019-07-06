Clough Capital Partners LP Has Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; Kiltearn Partners Llp Trimmed By $15.69 Million Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 10.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 143,926 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 9.39%. The Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 1.18M shares with $128.52 million value, down from 1.32M last quarter. American Express Co now has $104.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.4. About 2.98M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more

Clough Capital Partners LP increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 15.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP acquired 6,190 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 46,095 shares with $11.40 million value, up from 39,905 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $233.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 1.90M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1. The insider BURKE RICHARD T sold 11,500 shares worth $3.08 million. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,266 were accumulated by Zweig. Crossvault Cap Management Ltd has 1,225 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Lakeview Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.6% or 3,943 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsr has invested 0.46% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Markel Corp accumulated 599,000 shares or 2.48% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr accumulated 0.46% or 447,672 shares. Premier Asset Lc has invested 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 6,777 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag reported 75,987 shares stake. Heritage Wealth reported 11,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea stated it has 0.73% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability owns 5,946 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ci Investments Inc has 1.45% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.04 million shares. Sands Mgmt Ltd Com holds 30,859 shares. Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership owns 248,300 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio.

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Virtus Total Return Fund Inc stake by 107,650 shares to 28,750 valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 63,900 shares and now owns 78,200 shares. Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) was reduced too.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70B for 15.29 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Express had 15 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, January 8. On Tuesday, January 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight”. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $123 target in Monday, April 22 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight” rating.