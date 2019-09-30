Clough Capital Partners LP Has Raised Its Adobe Sys (ADBE) Position by $649,740; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 21,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 220,398 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.55M, down from 242,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.68 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer, Allergan Win Out as Tax Benefits Blunt Repatriation Blow; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 09/05/2018 – PFE SAYS UNIT EXPERIENCED CONSTRAINTS AFFECTING EPIPEN SUPPLY

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 2,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 45,685 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.46 million, up from 43,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWF) by 5,443 shares to 71,882 shares, valued at $11.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 12,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.