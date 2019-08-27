Clough Capital Partners LP Has Raised Citigroup (C) Position; Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP)’s Sentiment Is 0.03

Clough Capital Partners LP increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 63.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP acquired 320,100 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 823,843 shares with $51.26M value, up from 503,743 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $139.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $61.85. About 10.40 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP COMMODITY HEAD ED MORSE ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LUNA: AMLO MOST LIKELY WILL WIN MEXICO ELECTION; 26/03/2018 – White House investigating loans to Kushner’s business -official; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial; 10/05/2018 – FINOS Elects IHS Markit and Citi Executives as Chair and Vice Chair of Board; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 11/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day May 11

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (SGYP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.03 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 2 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 62 reduced and sold equity positions in Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 232,928 shares, down from 34.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 61 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

More notable recent Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 02/27/2019: MYL,GWPH,TNDM,SGYP – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “End Of The Line For Synergy Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action on Behalf of Investors in Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. â€“ SGYP – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Can Synergy Survive This Crisis? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CRG Is Making A Mistake Of Epic Proportions With Synergy Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. for 24,000 shares. Live Your Vision Llc owns 228 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Qci Asset Management Inc Ny has 0% invested in the company for 2,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in the stock. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 140,126 shares.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis.

The stock decreased 7.29% or $0.0046 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0585. About 10.73M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SGYP) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SGYP News: 10/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc; 29/05/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals to Present New Data at Digestive Disease Week (DDW); 25/04/2018 – Pictet Asset Management Exits Position in Synergy Pharma; 10/05/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals Continues Exploring All Strategic and Business Development Opportunities; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGYP); 06/03/2018 – Synergy Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SGYP) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $36.1M; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of the Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc; 07/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Synergy Pharmaceuticals Investors of the April 10, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Alerts them to the Ex

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Franklin Ltd Duration Inc Tr (FTF) stake by 33,480 shares to 43,448 valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 28,900 shares and now owns 287,000 shares. Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 16,640 shares. Advisory Svcs Lc reported 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Motco invested in 1,197 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company owns 742,048 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Secs Ltd Co has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 6,044 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 10,292 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson Co Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Co accumulated 22,365 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Thornburg Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.18M shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Retail Bank The invested in 0.15% or 185,664 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Lc holds 122,267 shares. 37,951 were reported by First Citizens National Bank And. Gladius Mgmt LP accumulated 0% or 139,152 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BMO Financial Q3 earnings, PCL rise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.