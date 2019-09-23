Clough Capital Partners LP Has Raised China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stake by $1.63 Million as Stock Declined; Provident Investment Management Has Cut Its Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Holding by $534,820 as Valuation Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 43,991 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61 million, down from 45,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.29. About 280,284 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 14% TO 64C/SHR FROM 56C, EST. 63C; 23/05/2018 – USD/TRY Rises Nearly 4% to Record High 4.8454 -FactSet; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET 2Q ADJ EPS $2.12, EST. $2.07; 27/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported first-quarter results so far, 79.4 percent have topped analyst expectations, according to FactSet; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Research Raises Dividend to $0.64 Vs. $0.56; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Adj EPS $8.35-Adj EPS $8.55; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.34 BLN TO $1.36 BLN; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET BOARD APPROVED $300M INCREASE TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program By $300; 26/04/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to Eight-Year High of 10.4935 – Factset

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 573.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 36,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The hedge fund held 42,517 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 6,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 743,747 shares traded or 6.99% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 648 are owned by Bessemer Gru. Mariner Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 414,300 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.03% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Raymond James Tru Na has 1,127 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP stated it has 1,575 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Llc holds 0.04% or 1,276 shares. Puzo Michael J owns 750 shares. 4,905 were reported by Logan Cap Mgmt. Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp invested in 20,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amer Capital holds 266,528 shares or 3.27% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 733 shares. Cambridge Communications accumulated 739 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Com holds 1,802 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $674.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,558 shares to 51,888 shares, valued at $24.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11M for 28.69 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.