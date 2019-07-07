Clough Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Visa (V) Holding By $5.24 Million; Last Week Cardtronics plc (CATM) Coverage

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 16.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 33,600 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 170,750 shares with $26.67 million value, down from 204,350 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $398.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 5.84 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cardtronics had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. See Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) latest ratings:

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.21 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners LP increased Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 22,345 shares to 61,595 valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 30,735 shares and now owns 66,458 shares. T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) was raised too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. 81,005 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares with value of $11.34 million were sold by RICHEY ELLEN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Visa had 14 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $157 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained the shares of V in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 2 report.

The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 1.13 million shares traded or 211.32% up from the average. Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has risen 16.23% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CATM News: 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS 1Q REV. $336.2M, EST. $311.1M; 03/05/2018 – Cardtronics 1Q Rev $336.2M; 03/05/2018 – Cardtronics 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 27C; 17/05/2018 – Speedway Convenience Stores, Fifth Third Bank and Cardtronics Partner to Place Fifth Third Brand on Over 800 ATMs; 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS PLC CATM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.45 TO $1.65