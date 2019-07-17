Clough Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $2.59 Million as Market Value Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Lifted by Vestor Capital Llc

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 40,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,671 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 122,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 2.26M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 37,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 439,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.34M, up from 401,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.93. About 626,559 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/03/2018 – No Flip-Phonin’ Way: T-Mobile Brings Back the Sidekick; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 10/04/2018 – Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 28/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO LEGERE IS SAID TO BE CHIEF OF COMBINED CO: CNBC; 29/04/2018 – TMUS, S/@JohnLegere: I’m excited to announce that @TMobile & @Sprint have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company – a larger, stronger competitor that will be a force for positive change for all US consumers and businesses! Watch this & click through for details; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile US; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint are near a merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel reported 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.29% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bessemer Gru holds 0% or 1,039 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 0.03% or 5,800 shares. 285 were accumulated by Advisory Network Limited Liability. Braun Stacey Assoc Inc stated it has 1.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Leuthold Group Lc holds 7,498 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 35,243 shares. Twin Tree Management LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tiger Eye Capital Llc has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Amg Natl Trust Bank stated it has 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Churchill Mngmt Corporation reported 29,614 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability stated it has 13,704 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Seatown Pte Ltd accumulated 373,816 shares or 3.04% of the stock. Massachusetts Ma reported 10,780 shares.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 33,000 shares to 177,700 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 55,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,500 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Glbl Eqty Div & Prem Op (IGD).

