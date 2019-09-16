Clough Capital Partners LP Has Increased Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Market Value Rose; Kinder Morgan (KMI) Share Price Rose While Covenant Multifamily Offices Boosted by $1.72 Million Its Holding

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 180.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc bought 85,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 133,588 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, up from 47,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 21.17M shares traded or 62.73% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 16/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Said Will Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31 Unless Political Uncertainty Removed; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 135.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 105,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 183,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.55M, up from 78,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 16.26M shares traded or 37.92% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst Kolanovic says new market highs are coming soon; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Carnegie Mellon Professor for New Artificial Intelligence Role; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 08/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is optimistic on the state of the economy â€” for now; 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO `VERY POSITIVE’ LONG-TERM ON EMERGING MARKETS

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $456.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 5,871 shares to 17,479 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Natural Resource Fund Incorporated stated it has 960,200 shares or 3.44% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And holds 308,824 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 307,241 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Co Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 15,760 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora accumulated 2,431 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 22,494 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Advsrs Lc has 0.19% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 77,365 shares. Fifth Third National Bank accumulated 22,422 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 3,002 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jnba Fin Advsrs accumulated 0% or 1,058 shares. Moneta Inv Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Baystate Wealth Mngmt reported 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Syntal Prtnrs Ltd has 0.11% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 35,533 shares. Ohio-based Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (NYSE:DEX) by 33,653 shares to 116,828 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 138,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,303 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.