Clough Capital Partners LP Has Increased Anthem (ANTM) Stake By $8.79 Million; Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Upped Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stake By $741,732

Clough Capital Partners LP increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 86.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP acquired 30,735 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 66,458 shares with $19.07M value, up from 35,723 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $70.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $275.27. About 557,538 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) stake by 1.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rwc Asset Management Llp acquired 61,811 shares as Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)’s stock rose 3.49%. The Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 4.88M shares with $61.87 million value, up from 4.82M last quarter. Huntington Bancshares Inc now has $13.38B valuation. The stock increased 3.82% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 5.93M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 84,383 shares to 79,697 valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Latin America Ltd stake by 2.79 million shares and now owns 863,997 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares Inc has $16 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 16.28% above currents $12.9 stock price. Huntington Bancshares Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, July 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Services Limited has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Mufg Americas owns 229,350 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 333,163 shares. M&T Bancorp holds 40,677 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.09% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Blair William And Co Il has invested 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Tegean Ltd, New York-based fund reported 232,100 shares. Scotia reported 33,174 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tributary Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 19,000 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.17% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 261,866 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 23,564 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 0% or 150 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 37.42M shares. Summit Fin Strategies invested in 16,272 shares.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huntington (HBAN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington Bancshares Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 4.19% Yield (HBAN) – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Cards for Huntington’s (HBAN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Virtus Investment Hikes Dividend 22%: Time to Buy the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Stocks Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 25: HBAN, SIVB, CFR, UBSI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity. STEINOUR STEPHEN D also bought $240,019 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $391 highest and $316 lowest target. $356.63’s average target is 29.56% above currents $275.27 stock price. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $360 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets.