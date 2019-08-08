Clough Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $1.39 Million as Share Price Declined; Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose While Tiedemann Wealth Management Boosted Holding

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 177,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, down from 210,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 18.48M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 2,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 13,007 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $8.76 during the last trading session, reaching $297.78. About 2.07 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent And Inc reported 72,309 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.3% stake. 119,526 are owned by Vident Advisory Ltd Com. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.41% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability reported 118 shares. Cutler Cap Lc has 38,000 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability owns 1.58% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 20.69 million shares. 4,800 are held by Ycg Lc. Segall Bryant Hamill stated it has 0.79% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). C Ww Wide Hldgs A S holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 784,153 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc reported 84.01 million shares stake. Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 2.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 640,025 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Company has 1.58% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 156,110 shares to 159,910 shares, valued at $30.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 65,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.

