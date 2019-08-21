Clough Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake as Share Value Declined; Farmers & Merchants Investments Increased Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding by $1.63 Million

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 257.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 12,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 16,667 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 4,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 78,559 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 23,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The hedge fund held 896,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.99 million, down from 920,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 64,057 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 37,600 shares to 439,000 shares, valued at $30.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 156,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58M for 14.63 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Guggenheim Cap Llc has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Sei Investments holds 0% or 7,390 shares. M&T Commercial Bank has invested 0.14% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.01% stake. Meridian Counsel holds 78,941 shares. Blackstone Lp invested 0.9% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 87,183 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 12,036 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 410,244 shares. Advisors Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 840,911 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Magnetar Fin Lc has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Jpmorgan Chase has 261,042 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc reported 250,477 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.28% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

