Clough Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Holding in Visa (V) as Stock Value Rose; Capstone Financial Advisors Maintains Holding in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN)

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 33,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 170,750 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.67M, down from 204,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87M shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.64. About 823,808 shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 91,604 shares to 330,564 shares, valued at $21.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 84,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,772 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 4,025 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 21,726 shares. Tiedemann has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Hilton Cap Limited Company invested in 1,052 shares. Asset invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Qs Invsts Lc owns 0.05% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 55,530 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct accumulated 51,733 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Jane Street Group Inc Lc holds 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 17,086 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 94,137 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability owns 4,746 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation has invested 0.14% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 4,627 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Jackson Square Prns Limited holds 1.85 million shares or 0.76% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 10,550 shares. Tradition Ltd Liability has 3,508 shares. 26,413 are owned by Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Highland Management Limited Partnership has 71,000 shares. Roosevelt Invest Gp Incorporated holds 1.6% or 82,390 shares. Koshinski Asset holds 6,904 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Third Point Limited Company has invested 2.6% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 34,345 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Mgmt reported 3.78 million shares. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru invested in 0.82% or 32,574 shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Com reported 10,200 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Cantillon Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.72 million shares or 4.52% of all its holdings. 3,600 were reported by Anchor Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nuwave Inv Mngmt holds 668 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 10,950 shares to 42,574 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 30,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.