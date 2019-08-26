Clough Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Position in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) as Stock Price Declined; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreased Apple (AAPL) Holding as Shares Rose

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 21,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The hedge fund held 46,607 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 68,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $7.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 699,549 shares traded or 80.45% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the; 15/03/2018 – Cannabidiol – CBD – Market Growing Fast With Newest Uses and Applications Significantly Increasing Revenue Generating; 04/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a P; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PRESENTING CBD-OS PRODUCT (EPIDIOLEX) IN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING WITH FDA ON APRIL 19 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma Wins Unanimous Recommendation From FDA Advisory Committee For Cannabis-derived Drug — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY; 24/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol lsolate to Sundial

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 4,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,633 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, down from 35,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $934.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $206.7. About 15.76 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 320,100 shares to 823,843 shares, valued at $51.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 164,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,565 shares to 48,620 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

