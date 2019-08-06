Clough Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by $1.34 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose While Chemical Bank Upped by $300,352 Its Holding

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 80.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 26,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The hedge fund held 6,317 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 33,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 999,530 shares traded or 42.32% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q EBITDA 69.7B YUAN; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 1,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,190 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 16,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $248.28. About 2.64M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 211,100 shares to 219,600 shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 382,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

