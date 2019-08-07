Clough Capital Partners LP Has Cut Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake by $795,600; Ametek New (AME) Shares Rose While Polar Securities Cut Its Holding by $6.51 Million

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 23,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The hedge fund held 896,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.99M, down from 920,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 496,154 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 363,659 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.17M, down from 443,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.14. About 838,537 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co owns 1,000 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability holds 11,700 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 15,469 shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 8,581 shares. Sol Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Prudential Fincl Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 235,100 shares. First Financial Corp In holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 32,807 shares. Narwhal Capital stated it has 0.11% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 7,390 were accumulated by Sei Invests. New England Research And has 20,250 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 690,284 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 61,666 shares. The Maryland-based Edgemoor Invest Advsr has invested 1.87% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Principal Fin Group Inc Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $82.20 million for 14.59 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 64,200 shares to 580,266 shares, valued at $20.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 320,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 823,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited holds 0% or 3,499 shares. Moreover, Cap Invest Counsel Incorporated has 0.09% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Systematic Mgmt LP reported 58,225 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.23% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Princeton Strategies Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,687 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.02% or 2,009 shares. Cwm Limited Liability invested in 0% or 19 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.08% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). 302,576 were accumulated by Kornitzer Management Ks. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 11,798 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Company accumulated 57,789 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Cap Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 1,811 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Rathbone Brothers Public Lc reported 0.04% stake.

