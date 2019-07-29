Clough Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holding by $2.50 Million as Share Value Declined; Beese Fulmer Investment Management Holding in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Has Increased as Market Value Rose

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 6.31M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 13,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,449 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, up from 44,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $166.09. About 764,199 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $640.8M; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – CO, VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS WILL COLLABORATE FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex; 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharma’s quarterly profit falls 15.1 percent; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ REV $638.9M, EST. $622.2M; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.76

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $506.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 12,285 shares to 28,108 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $47.57 million activity. $6.01 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M on Monday, February 4. 4,215 shares were sold by Silva Paul M, worth $759,367. Sachdev Amit had sold 12,722 shares worth $2.38 million on Monday, February 4. $658,674 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Parini Michael on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 18,309 shares valued at $3.41M was made by Arbuckle Stuart A on Monday, February 4.

