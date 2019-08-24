Clough Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Position in Boston Scientific (BSX); Van Den Berg Management I Lowered Apache (APA) Stake by $516,018; Stock Declined

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 15,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.22 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 7.31M shares traded or 42.63% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 22/03/2018 – InfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 29/03/2018 – FBI: Eighteen Arrested on Fort Apache Indian Reservation; 03/04/2018 – LEONARDO SPA LDOF.Ml – TO SUPPLY ELECTRONIC PROTECTION SUITE FOR APACHE AH-64E HELICOPTERS OF UK ARMY; 23/04/2018 – TIBCO Extends Messaging Technology Leadership with Support for Apache Kafka and MQTT; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of David Pursell as Senior Vice President, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 65,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 276,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, up from 211,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 5.01 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations at EHRA 2018 Congress; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire NxThera; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT SALES $493 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Sales $9.65B-$9.8B; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY Rev $9.75B-$9.9B

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 30,000 shares to 99,660 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by LOWE JOHN E, worth $109,131 on Wednesday, August 7. On Friday, May 31 Meyer William Mark bought $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 33,600 shares to 170,750 shares, valued at $26.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,810 shares, and cut its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.