Clough Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Stake in Micron Technology (MU) as Valuation Rose; As Air Lease (AL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Cut by $2.57 Million Its Position

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 23.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 103,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 327,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.63M, down from 430,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 23.46 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 62,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 338,833 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.01 million, down from 401,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 326,000 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks owns 13,495 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ipswich Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,490 shares. 42,741 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corp. Stoneridge Inv Prns Ltd Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 44,335 shares. 439,445 are owned by Fifth Third Natl Bank. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 11,881 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 279,279 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1,516 shares. Franklin Inc accumulated 1.96 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Platinum Investment Mgmt has 5.02 million shares. 6,940 were accumulated by Brave Asset Mgmt. Jennison Assoc invested in 0% or 24,261 shares. Cap Management Assoc Ny stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cap Guardian Trust holds 1.01M shares. Paradigm Financial Advsr Limited Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 87,199 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SMH, TSM, MU, ASML – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, DE, VMW – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron (MU) Earnings & Sales Projected to Tumble Amid Semiconductor Market Decline – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Micron Stock Still Has Plenty of Room to Run in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 29.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 41,720 shares to 45,120 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 45,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Beigene Ltd.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “KBRA Assigns A- Rating to Air Lease Medium-Term Notes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,029 shares to 6,029 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).