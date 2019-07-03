Clough Capital Partners LP Cut Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Raised Its Position

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,089 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, down from 53,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment reported 64,969 shares. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 6,876 shares. Rock Point Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nine Masts Capital Limited owns 4,300 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Field Main Fincl Bank reported 21,331 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 163,038 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 152,225 shares. Investec Asset has 2.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marathon Asset Management Llp invested in 2.06 million shares or 3.84% of the stock. Godsey Gibb stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Fiduciary Inv Counsel stated it has 141,978 shares. Bowen Hanes & Com accumulated 2% or 323,542 shares. Miles Cap accumulated 5,763 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.14% or 1,572 shares. Eastern Retail Bank reported 182,455 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.68 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1,350 shares to 2,850 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 388,000 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 80,108 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv reported 17,304 shares stake. 120,136 are held by Tiedemann Ltd Llc. State Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Company reported 163,217 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.04% or 28,607 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,796 shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 5.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marvin Palmer Associates owns 5.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 57,867 shares. Intll Sarl reported 147,020 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 53,375 shares stake. David R Rahn Assoc owns 4,733 shares. Dorsey Wright holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,788 shares. Impala Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 180,386 shares.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

