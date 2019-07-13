Clough Capital Partners LP Cut Its Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Position; Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund (MFL)’s Sentiment Is 0.78

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) stake by 1.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 27,600 shares as Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD)’s stock rose 2.22%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 1.61 million shares with $35.90 million value, down from 1.63 million last quarter. Starwood Ppty Tr Inc now has $6.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 1.09 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS

Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 18 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 23 cut down and sold equity positions in Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 6.05 million shares, down from 6.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 16 Increased: 10 New Position: 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Lc owns 348,892 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 69,357 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Schroder Inv Gru reported 374,929 shares. Voya Inv Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 300 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru invested in 0% or 67,439 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Com holds 822,054 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 50,065 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc holds 0.38% or 497,034 shares in its portfolio. Montana-based Da Davidson And has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Calamos Wealth Management Lc holds 0.54% or 169,910 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset accumulated 33,970 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1.22 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.5% or 80,200 shares.

Clough Capital Partners LP increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 122,730 shares to 149,120 valued at $27.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 22,345 shares and now owns 61,595 shares. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Starwood Property Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, February 28. BTIG Research initiated Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) rating on Monday, February 25. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $25 target.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.15 million for 11.63 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $503.26 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 34.82 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.76% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund for 437,303 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 94,146 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Point Advisors Llc has 0.24% invested in the company for 39,520 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 298,193 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1,292 activity.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 31,274 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) has risen 1.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500.