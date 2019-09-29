Clough Capital Partners LP Cut Its Align Technology (ALGN) Stake by $2.41 Million; Array Biopharma (ARRY) Holder Bvf Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 8,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 24,247 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.64M, down from 33,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $175.84. About 702,591 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 2.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.28 million, down from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold ARRY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 200.24 million shares or 6.53% less from 214.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard Inc owns 5,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Hightower Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Foundry Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 0.1% or 55,986 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Hudson Bay LP invested in 312,500 shares. Berkley W R Corporation owns 77,048 shares. Lpl Ltd invested in 0% or 20,265 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 398,728 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 317,104 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 546,443 shares. 65,510 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.27% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Alpine Associates Incorporated invested in 3.01 million shares or 4.1% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al stated it has 117,708 shares.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $915.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realm Therapeutics Plc by 296,870 shares to 909,759 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 2.82M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline holds 850 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 43 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na has invested 0.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Greenleaf holds 1,930 shares. Conning holds 0.01% or 1,070 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Lc has 6 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,487 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% or 61 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Management holds 0.06% or 7,977 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.04% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Parsons Capital Management Ri reported 4,542 shares. 2,325 were accumulated by Partner Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership. Highline Management Ltd Partnership invested in 100,500 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Thrivent For Lutherans has 3,279 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 23,500 shares to 70,107 shares, valued at $12.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 89,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. Another trade for 4,995 shares valued at $998,169 was bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M.