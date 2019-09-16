Clough Capital Partners LP Boosted Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Stake By $2.39 Million; COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV ORDINARY SHARES (CMOPF) SI Increased By 5.09%

COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CMOPF) had an increase of 5.09% in short interest. CMOPF’s SI was 61,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.09% from 58,900 shares previously. It closed at $84.85 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Clough Capital Partners LP increased Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) stake by 19.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP acquired 126,000 shares as Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)’s stock declined 3.08%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 778,746 shares with $15.26 million value, up from 652,746 last quarter. Tpg Specialty Lending Inc now has $1.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 184,274 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 46,850 shares to 117,445 valued at $17.82M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Rivernorth Doubleline Strate stake by 50,706 shares and now owns 13,494 shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was reduced too.