Clough Capital Partners LP Boosted Holding in Citigroup (C) by $19.85 Million as Shares Rose; Magna International (MGA) Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Has Boosted Its Position by $1.70 Million

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 613.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 35,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 41,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 5,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 518,138 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 63.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 320,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 823,843 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.26M, up from 503,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup Inc $Bmark 11NC10 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +140 Area; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q17 MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi; 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 33,600 shares to 170,750 shares, valued at $26.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 93,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,730 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM).

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 64,355 shares to 96,590 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cargurus Inc by 27,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,732 shares, and cut its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).