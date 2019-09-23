Clough Capital Partners LP Boosted By $7.97 Million Its Pool (POOL) Stake; TEEKAY TANKERS LTD. (TNK) Has 1.85 Sentiment

TEEKAY TANKERS LTD. (TNK) investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 48 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 26 cut down and sold positions in TEEKAY TANKERS LTD.. The institutional investors in our database reported: 61.99 million shares, down from 62.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding TEEKAY TANKERS LTD. in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 19 Increased: 28 New Position: 20.

Clough Capital Partners LP increased Pool Corporation (POOL) stake by 1227.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP acquired 41,720 shares as Pool Corporation (POOL)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 45,120 shares with $8.62M value, up from 3,400 last quarter. Pool Corporation now has $7.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $199.51. About 122,679 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 312,500 shares to 126,500 valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 191,830 shares and now owns 84,670 shares. Teladoc Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold POOL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.62 million shares or 0.05% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Ltd holds 21,115 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 376,283 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 28,866 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 154,117 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 4,065 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 3.46M shares in its portfolio. New York-based National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.03% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Ameritas Investment Prns Inc stated it has 0.1% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Stonebridge Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Retirement Of Alabama holds 103,432 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Opus Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 1,204 shares. Shelton Capital accumulated 2,672 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 2,590 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $93,598 activity. $93,598 worth of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) was bought by Arvan Peter D.

Greywolf Capital Management Lp holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Teekay Tankers Ltd. for 2.14 million shares. Huber Capital Management Llc owns 2.73 million shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.21% invested in the company for 1.45 million shares. The New York-based 683 Capital Management Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Zpr Investment Management, a Florida-based fund reported 55,357 shares.

Analysts await Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Teekay Tankers Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.