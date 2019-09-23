Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) Reaches $20.73 After 4.00% Up Move; Litespeed Management Has Lifted Its Scripps Ew (SSP) Stake

Litespeed Management Llc increased Scripps Ew (SSP) stake by 9.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Litespeed Management Llc acquired 43,546 shares as Scripps Ew (SSP)’s stock declined 31.87%. The Litespeed Management Llc holds 483,000 shares with $7.39M value, up from 439,454 last quarter. Scripps Ew now has $1.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 75,840 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS HAS RENEWED AFFILIATION PACTS FOR ABC, CBS STATIONS IN; 04/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED REPRICING OF ITS $300 MLN TERM LOAN B MATURING IN 2024, REDUCING INTEREST RATE BY 0.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ E W Scripps Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSP); 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Buying Scripps Creates a Moat (Video); 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Laff/; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among; 24/05/2018 – Scripps has renewed affiliation agreements for ABC, CBS stations in several markets; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facing Ali; Mindhunters and More Among New Brown Sugar Titles for April; 16/05/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference

The stock of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.33% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 2.00 million shares traded. Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.69 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $21.56 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NET worth $67.48 million more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold SSP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.16 million shares or 1.47% more from 53.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Michigan-based Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 45,291 shares. Hightower Advsrs reported 236,427 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Shine Inv Advisory Ser Inc reported 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 72,961 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 136 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 120,102 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 36,308 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 87,581 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 422,900 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 387 shares. Parkside Bank Tru reported 56 shares. Amer International Grp Inc accumulated 41,220 shares.

