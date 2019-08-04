Cloudera Inc. (CLDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 10 3.21 N/A -1.21 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 51 9.85 N/A -1.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cloudera Inc. and Rapid7 Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cloudera Inc. and Rapid7 Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9% Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3%

Liquidity

Cloudera Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Rapid7 Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Rapid7 Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cloudera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cloudera Inc. and Rapid7 Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

The consensus target price of Cloudera Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 142.42%. Competitively Rapid7 Inc. has a consensus target price of $61.29, with potential upside of 5.84%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cloudera Inc. is looking more favorable than Rapid7 Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.5% of Cloudera Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.9% of Rapid7 Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of Cloudera Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.8% are Rapid7 Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93% Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. had bearish trend while Rapid7 Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Rapid7 Inc. beats Cloudera Inc.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.