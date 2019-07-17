Cloudera Inc. (CLDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 11 2.62 N/A -1.17 0.00 My Size Inc. 1 926.39 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cloudera Inc. and My Size Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -18.7% My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cloudera Inc. and My Size Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$16 is Cloudera Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 197.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cloudera Inc. and My Size Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.6% and 0% respectively. About 1.4% of Cloudera Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. -0.84% -7.34% -22.72% -17.04% -32.55% -4.07% My Size Inc. -7.82% -15.19% -14.43% -43.75% -46.34% -17.81%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. was less bearish than My Size Inc.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.