Cloudera Inc. (CLDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

We will be comparing the differences between Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 9 4.08 N/A -1.21 0.00 FireEye Inc. 15 3.51 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cloudera Inc. and FireEye Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cloudera Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, FireEye Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. FireEye Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cloudera Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cloudera Inc. and FireEye Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 FireEye Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Cloudera Inc.’s consensus target price is $11.83, while its potential upside is 25.32%. Meanwhile, FireEye Inc.’s consensus target price is $16.33, while its potential upside is 16.39%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cloudera Inc. is looking more favorable than FireEye Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.5% of Cloudera Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.7% of FireEye Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cloudera Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3% of FireEye Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93% FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46%

For the past year Cloudera Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than FireEye Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cloudera Inc. beats FireEye Inc.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.