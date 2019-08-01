Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Reaches $6.16 After 4.00% Up Move; MIRVAC GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (MRVGF) Shorts Decreased By 67.11%

The stock of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 5.00M shares traded. Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has declined 55.54% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDR News: 03/04/2018 – CLOUDERA 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 15/05/2018 – Cloudera to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 06/03/2018 Cloudera Introduces the Industry’s First Machine Learning and Analytics Platform-as-a-Service Built with a Shared Data Experience (SDX); 10/05/2018 – Over 100 Leading Healthcare/Life Sciences Organizations Use Cloudera to Improve Patient Outcomes by Integrating Complex Data Se; 26/03/2018 – Cloudera to Host Investor and Financial Analyst Day; 03/04/2018 – CLOUDERA INC CLDR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.59 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera 4Q Loss $43.9M; 11/04/2018 – Cloudera helps Zoomlion Accelerate their Industrial Internet of Things (lloT) and Digital Transformation Journey; 03/04/2018 – CLOUDERA SEES 1Q REV. $101M TO $102M, EST. $101.2M; 06/03/2018 – Cloudera Empowers Enterprises to Turn Complex Data into Actionable InsightsThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.69B company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $6.41 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CLDR worth $67.60M more.

MIRVAC GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) had a decrease of 67.11% in short interest. MRVGF’s SI was 146,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 67.11% from 444,500 shares previously. With 7,700 avg volume, 19 days are for MIRVAC GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MRVGF)’s short sellers to cover MRVGF’s short positions. It closed at $2.17 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.26 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Cloudera, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% EPS growth.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to clients for transforming their businesses. It currently has negative earnings. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics.

Among 3 analysts covering Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cloudera had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CLDR in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush.

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment and development, funds management, and hotel management primarily in Australia. The company has market cap of $8.94 billion. It involves in the investment and asset management of a range of properties, including commercial offices, retail centres, industrial properties, hotels, and carparks. It has a 10 P/E ratio. The firm also engages in the construction and property development of residential, commercial, industrial, and retail development projects.

