Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) EPS Estimated At $-0.26; Pioneer Tax Free Income Fund (PBF) Has 0.81 Sentiment

Pioneer Tax Free Income Fund (PBF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 119 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 147 cut down and sold stock positions in Pioneer Tax Free Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 102.73 million shares, down from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pioneer Tax Free Income Fund in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 109 Increased: 69 New Position: 50.

Analysts expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to report $-0.26 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, Cloudera, Inc.’s analysts see -16.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.43% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 13.91M shares traded or 44.88% up from the average. Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has declined 55.54% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDR News: 26/04/2018 – CLOUDERA INC – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF THREE BUSINESS UNITS THAT WILL FOCUS ON CO’S CORE MACHINE LEARNING, ANALYTICS, AND CLOUD INITIATIVES; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Cloudera; 03/04/2018 – CLOUDERA 4Q REV. $103.5M, EST. $98.6M; 09/04/2018 – Cloudera and Simudyne Offer Banks Advanced Simulation Solutions for Risk Management; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera and Dave & Buster’s are both scheduled to release their latest earnings reports; 03/04/2018 – CLOUDERA SEES 1Q REV. $101M TO $102M, EST. $101.2M; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera 4Q Loss $43.9M; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera 4Q Rev $103.5M; 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Cloudera to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. The company's platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to clients for transforming their businesses. It currently has negative earnings. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics.

Among 3 analysts covering Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cloudera has $2000 highest and $1600 lowest target. $16’s average target is 139.16% above currents $6.69 stock price. Cloudera had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 12.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company has market cap of $2.70 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 123.79 P/E ratio. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Sir Capital Management L.P. holds 3.33% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. for 582,487 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 172,496 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Towle & Co has 1.76% invested in the company for 495,844 shares. The California-based Denali Advisors Llc has invested 1.09% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 611,600 shares.

