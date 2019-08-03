Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) EPS Estimated At $-0.26; Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Sentiment Is 1.41

Analysts expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to report $-0.26 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, Cloudera, Inc.’s analysts see -16.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.94% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 30.00M shares traded or 254.87% up from the average. Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has declined 55.54% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDR News: 03/04/2018 – Cloudera Sees 1Q Rev $101M-$102M; 06/03/2018 Cloudera Introduces the Industry’s First Machine Learning and Analytics Platform-as-a-Service Built with a Shared Data Experience (SDX); 03/04/2018 – Cloudera and Dave & Buster’s are both scheduled to release their latest earnings reports; 28/03/2018 – Cloudera Wins Multiple Awards for Cybersecurity Innovation and Leadership; 26/03/2018 – Cloudera to Host Investor and Financial Analyst Day; 15/05/2018 – Hunt Lane Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Cloudera; 26/04/2018 – Cloudera Introduces New Business Units to Accelerate Innovation and Leadership in Machine Learning, Analytics, and Cloud; 03/04/2018 – Cloudera 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 11/04/2018 – CLOUDERA INC CLDR.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 Now Certified to Run on Cloudera 5

Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 155 funds increased or opened new positions, while 110 decreased and sold their holdings in Caesars Entertainment Corp. The funds in our database reported: 735.99 million shares, up from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Caesars Entertainment Corp in top ten positions was flat from 18 to 18 for the same number . Sold All: 45 Reduced: 65 Increased: 79 New Position: 76.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. The company's platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to clients for transforming their businesses. It currently has negative earnings. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics.

Among 3 analysts covering Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cloudera had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), The Stock That Slid 65% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cloudera: Risk Takers May Be Rewarded – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Carl Icahn Takes Stake In Cloudera, But Wells Fargo Says Outlook Still Murky – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CLDR INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Cloudera (CLDR) Investors of August 6, 2019 Deadline; Investors Who Lost $50,000 May Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLDR 6-DAY DEADLINE: Hagens Berman Reminds Cloudera (CLDR) Investors of August 6th Lead Plaintiff Deadline – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 20.8% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation for 32.50 million shares. Silver Point Capital L.P. owns 16.23 million shares or 19.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Canyon Capital Advisors Llc has 16.27% invested in the company for 77.58 million shares. The Texas-based Lafitte Capital Management Lp has invested 9.23% in the stock. Frontfour Capital Group Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 725,289 shares.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : CZR, ATI, AMD, T, VALE, TWTR, GPRE, NYCB, STI, FISV, LAUR, QQQ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : AMD, AAPL, CZR, WP, ATI, T, MPLX, VALE, TWTR, QQQ, GPRE, FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Caesars Entertainment (CZR) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.