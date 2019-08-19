Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) EPS Estimated At $-0.26; Amphenol (APH) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Analysts expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to report $-0.26 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, Cloudera, Inc.’s analysts see -16.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 6.09 million shares traded. Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has declined 55.54% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDR News: 03/04/2018 – Cloudera 4Q Loss $43.9M; 28/03/2018 – Cloudera Wins Multiple Awards for Cybersecurity Innovation and Leadership; 26/04/2018 – lndosat Ooredoo calls on Cloudera to reduce capital and operational costs by 46%; 26/04/2018 – Cloudera Introduces New Business Units to Accelerate Innovation and Leadership in Machine Learning, Analytics, and Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Cloudera and Simudyne Offer Banks Advanced Simulation Solutions for Risk Management; 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 Cloudera Introduces the Industry’s First Machine Learning and Analytics Platform-as-a-Service Built with a Shared Data Experience (SDX); 03/04/2018 – CLOUDERA 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 22/05/2018 – Cloudera Accelerates Enterprise Machine Learning from Research to Production; 26/04/2018 – CLOUDERA INC – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF THREE BUSINESS UNITS THAT WILL FOCUS ON CO’S CORE MACHINE LEARNING, ANALYTICS, AND CLOUD INITIATIVES

Amphenol Corp (APH) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 238 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 223 cut down and sold their holdings in Amphenol Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 277.88 million shares, down from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Amphenol Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 198 Increased: 169 New Position: 69.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. The company's platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to clients for transforming their businesses. It currently has negative earnings. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics.

More notable recent Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cloudera: The Truth Is Out There – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Cloudera Inc: Activist Investor Carl Icahn Loves This Stock – Profit Confidential” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cloudera: Risk Takers May Be Rewarded – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Billionaire Activist Just Loaded Up on Beaten-Down Cloudera – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CLDR INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Cloudera (CLDR) Investors of August 6, 2019 Deadline; Investors Who Lost $50,000 May Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cloudera has $2000 highest and $1600 lowest target. $16’s average target is 139.52% above currents $6.68 stock price. Cloudera had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Nuance Investments Llc holds 4.51% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation for 920,711 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 428,537 shares or 3.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has 3.85% invested in the company for 214,737 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Investment Management Llp has invested 3.8% in the stock. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 59,969 shares.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amphenol Corp: Recent Selloff Has Created Attractive Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amphenol Corporation (New) (APH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amphenol declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 24.89 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.63% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 1.02M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (APH) has risen 1.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.76 billion. It operates through two divisions, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. It has a 22.19 P/E ratio. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.