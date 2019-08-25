Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 9 3.24 N/A -1.21 0.00 Zuora Inc. 19 6.39 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cloudera Inc. and Zuora Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cloudera Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Zuora Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Zuora Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cloudera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cloudera Inc. and Zuora Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cloudera Inc. has a 139.88% upside potential and a consensus target price of $16.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.5% of Cloudera Inc. shares and 55.5% of Zuora Inc. shares. About 1.8% of Cloudera Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Zuora Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93% Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. was more bearish than Zuora Inc.

Summary

Zuora Inc. beats Cloudera Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.