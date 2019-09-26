Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) Comparison side by side

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 8 3.87 N/A -1.21 0.00 SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.74 N/A -0.13 0.00

Demonstrates Cloudera Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9% SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Liquidity

Cloudera Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SolarWinds Corporation are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. SolarWinds Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cloudera Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cloudera Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Cloudera Inc. has a 19.08% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10.67. Competitively the consensus price target of SolarWinds Corporation is $17.5, which is potential -8.42% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cloudera Inc. is looking more favorable than SolarWinds Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.5% of Cloudera Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.1% of SolarWinds Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Cloudera Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93% SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. had bearish trend while SolarWinds Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

SolarWinds Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cloudera Inc.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.