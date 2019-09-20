Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 9 3.75 N/A -1.21 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 44 15.65 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cloudera Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cloudera Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival PagerDuty Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. PagerDuty Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cloudera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cloudera Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 PagerDuty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Cloudera Inc.’s upside potential is 26.73% at a $11 average price target. On the other hand, PagerDuty Inc.’s potential upside is 45.73% and its average price target is $42.67. Based on the results given earlier, PagerDuty Inc. is looking more favorable than Cloudera Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cloudera Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 34.7%. 1.8% are Cloudera Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. has -45.93% weaker performance while PagerDuty Inc. has 15.56% stronger performance.

Summary

PagerDuty Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Cloudera Inc.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.