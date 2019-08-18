Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Comparing side by side

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera Inc. 10 3.25 N/A -1.21 0.00 Lyft Inc. 61 6.01 N/A -6.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cloudera Inc. and Lyft Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cloudera Inc. Its rival Lyft Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Cloudera Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cloudera Inc. and Lyft Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Lyft Inc. 0 3 9 2.75

Cloudera Inc. has a 139.52% upside potential and an average price target of $16. Competitively the consensus price target of Lyft Inc. is $75.46, which is potential 43.82% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Cloudera Inc. appears more favorable than Lyft Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.5% of Cloudera Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.2% of Lyft Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Cloudera Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.9% are Lyft Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year Cloudera Inc. was more bearish than Lyft Inc.

Summary

Lyft Inc. beats Cloudera Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.